2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChambeau, who picked up his first PGA Tour win of the season at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

DeChambeau started the final round three shots behind leader Matthew Wolff, who was seeking his second PGA Tour win. He quickly gained ground on Wolff, turning that three-shot deficit into a three-shot victory with a final round of 7-under 65 to win on 23-under 265.

Behind Wolff, Kevin Kisner finished at 18-under total to lock up third place by himself by two shots.

DeChambeau won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Rocket Mortgage Classic recap notes

DeChambeau earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He has six PGA Tour wins, becoming the fourth player to win in each of the last four seasons.

A total of 70 players made the cut on 5-under 139, with every player finishing the tournament.

Four players finished tied for fourth place on 16 under, including Danny Willett, Ryan Armour, Tyrrell Hatton and Adam Hadwin.

The PGA Tour moves to Ohio next week for the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin -- the first of consecutive events there.

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details