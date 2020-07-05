2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

07/05/2020
The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChambeau, who picked up his first PGA Tour win of the season at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

DeChambeau started the final round three shots behind leader Matthew Wolff, who was seeking his second PGA Tour win. He quickly gained ground on Wolff, turning that three-shot deficit into a three-shot victory with a final round of 7-under 65 to win on 23-under 265.

Behind Wolff, Kevin Kisner finished at 18-under total to lock up third place by himself by two shots.

DeChambeau won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Rocket Mortgage Classic recap notes

DeChambeau earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He has six PGA Tour wins, becoming the fourth player to win in each of the last four seasons.

A total of 70 players made the cut on 5-under 139, with every player finishing the tournament.

Four players finished tied for fourth place on 16 under, including Danny Willett, Ryan Armour, Tyrrell Hatton and Adam Hadwin.

The PGA Tour moves to Ohio next week for the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin -- the first of consecutive events there.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Bryson DeChambeau -23 66 67 67 65 265 $1,350,000
2 Matthew Wolff -20 69 64 64 71 268 $817,500
3 Kevin Kisner -18 65 69 70 66 270 $517,500
T4 Danny Willett -16 71 68 67 66 272 $300,000
T4 Adam Hadwin -16 67 69 69 67 272 $300,000
T4 Tyrrell Hatton -16 68 67 69 68 272 $300,000
T4 Ryan Armour -16 69 64 67 72 272 $300,000
T8 Maverick McNealy -15 68 68 71 66 273 $211,875
T8 Sepp Straka -15 68 66 72 67 273 $211,875
T8 Webb Simpson -15 68 64 71 70 273 $211,875
T8 Troy Merritt -15 68 67 67 71 273 $211,875
T12 Cameron Champ -14 69 68 71 66 274 $131,875
T12 Rickie Fowler -14 67 71 69 67 274 $131,875
T12 Henrik Norlander -14 67 70 69 68 274 $131,875
T12 Jonathan Byrd -14 70 69 67 68 274 $131,875
T12 Tom Lewis -14 68 71 66 69 274 $131,875
T12 Matt Wallace -14 66 69 68 71 274 $131,875
T12 Viktor Hovland -14 69 67 67 71 274 $131,875
T12 Seamus Power -14 67 66 69 72 274 $131,875
T12 Mark Hubbard -14 67 66 69 72 274 $131,875
T21 Lucas Glover -13 67 70 71 67 275 $69,042
T21 Lanto Griffin -13 70 66 70 69 275 $69,042
T21 Richy Werenski -13 67 66 72 70 275 $69,042
T21 Doc Redman -13 65 70 70 70 275 $69,042
T21 Kristoffer Ventura -13 69 68 68 70 275 $69,042
T21 Hideki Matsuyama -13 71 68 65 71 275 $69,042
T21 Luke List -13 69 67 67 72 275 $69,042
T21 Chris Kirk -13 67 65 70 73 275 $69,042
T21 Wesley Bryan -13 69 69 65 72 275 $69,042
T30 Brian Stuard -12 68 67 73 68 276 $43,042
T30 Cameron Tringale -12 68 67 72 69 276 $43,042
T30 Hudson Swafford -12 67 68 72 69 276 $43,042
T30 Harold Varner III -12 70 67 70 69 276 $43,042
T30 Sam Burns -12 68 69 69 70 276 $43,042
T30 Chris Stroud -12 66 71 69 70 276 $43,042
T30 J.J. Spaun -12 66 69 70 71 276 $43,042
T30 Adam Schenk -12 68 71 66 71 276 $43,042
T30 Fabian Gomez -12 70 68 66 72 276 $43,042
T39 Austin Cook -11 69 70 72 66 277 $30,375
T39 George McNeill -11 67 71 71 68 277 $30,375
T39 Brandon Hagy -11 67 68 73 69 277 $30,375
T39 Emiliano Grillo -11 66 70 71 70 277 $30,375
T39 Scott Stallings -11 65 71 70 71 277 $30,375
T39 Scott Harrington -11 71 66 67 73 277 $30,375
T45 Keegan Bradley -10 69 69 73 67 278 $21,019
T45 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -10 69 69 72 68 278 $21,019
T45 Patrick Rodgers -10 69 70 69 70 278 $21,019
T45 Rhein Gibson -10 67 72 68 71 278 $21,019
T45 Pat Perez -10 68 68 70 72 278 $21,019
T45 Michael Gellerman -10 68 70 68 72 278 $21,019
T45 Chris Baker -10 69 68 68 73 278 $21,019
T45 Arjun Atwal -10 70 69 66 73 278 $21,019
T53 Sungjae Im -9 70 69 70 70 279 $17,738
T53 Tyler Duncan -9 68 70 70 71 279 $17,738
T53 Luke Donald -9 69 70 69 71 279 $17,738
T53 Tony Finau -9 69 70 66 74 279 $17,738
T57 Seung-yul Noh -8 68 71 70 71 280 $17,025
T57 Si Woo Kim -8 71 67 70 72 280 $17,025
T57 Johnson Wagner -8 67 71 70 72 280 $17,025
T57 Brendon Todd -8 68 69 70 73 280 $17,025
T57 Zac Blair -8 70 68 69 73 280 $17,025
T62 Josh Teater -7 70 69 72 70 281 $16,500
T62 Kevin Chappell -7 69 69 66 77 281 $16,500
T64 Michael Thompson -6 69 68 73 72 282 $16,200
T64 Mark D. Anderson -6 68 68 73 73 282 $16,200
66 Ted Potter Jr. -5 68 68 69 78 283 $15,975
67 Steve Stricker -4 70 67 71 76 284 $15,825
T68 Zack Sucher -3 69 69 74 73 285 $15,600
T68 Bo Van Pelt -3 70 69 73 73 285 $15,600
70 Harry Higgs 2 69 70 78 73 290 $15,375

