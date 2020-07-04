VIDEO: Hosung Choi whiffs on a tee shot near the lead on the Korean PGA Tour

Hosung Choi's fisherman golf swing is unique, to say the least, but it works for him. He's a seven-time winner on major Asia-based tours.

But on this particular instance in the third round of the 2020 Woosung Construction Aramir CC Busan Gyeongnam Open on the Korean PGA Tour, Hosung Choi's no-look approach at impact worked against him.

Choi was on the par-5 18th, a couple over par on a tough day, when he completely whiffed on a tee shot swing. Choi hit the ground with his driver head some 18 inches behind the ball, with it dropkicking up, above the ball. The air whooshed by the ball, knocking it just off the tee.

Choi, who was playing in a face mask, looked horrified as he realized what had happened.

A rules official was called in and appropriately deemed Choi had tried to make contact with the ball, therefore the stroke counted and he was hitting two from the tee. Choi got home in four and had a 25-footer for par, which he just missed.

Ultimately, Choi made a closing bogey to shoot 2-over 74 and finish on 11-under 205. He's six shots behind the lead going into the final round.