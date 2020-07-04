2020 Workday Charity Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Workday Charity Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
The Workday Charity Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay. Tiger Woods is not entered into the event.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the fifth event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The tournament is being played as a substitute for the John Deere Classic, which was cancelled as it was deemed impossible to host appropriately.
Expect this to be a one-time tournament, complete with a unique setup that will be different from the Memorial Tournament, which will be played at the same venue the next week.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $6.2 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Workday Charity Open field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Matt Every
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fabián Gómez
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Jerry Kelly
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Jamie Lovemark
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Jr. Potter
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Robby Shelton
- Vijay Singh
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Tim Wilkinson
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 Workday Charity Open field
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 4. Justin Thomas
- 5. Brooks Koepka
- 7. Patrick Reed
- 9. Patrick Cantlay
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 13. Justin Rose
- 16. Marc Leishman
- 18. Gary Woodland
- 19. Matt Kuchar
- 20. Louis Oosthuizen
- 22. Sungjae Im
- 23. Hideki Matsuyama
- 24. Shane Lowry
- 26. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 29. Collin Morikawa
- 31. Rickie Fowler
- 37. Billy Horschel
- 39. Chez Reavie
- 44. Victor Perez
- 45. Viktor Hovland
- 48. Bubba Watson
- 49. Matt Wallace
- 50. Brandt Snedeker