What is the longest hole in professional golf?

With professional golfers hitting the ball longer than ever, a lot of golf courses aren't long enough to keep up with their power. The top players hit the golf ball long and straight, and they can overpower pretty much any course if they're on their games.

However, from time to time, there's a hole in a professional golf tournament that's so long that it even catches the attention of the players on the PGA Tour, European Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.

Longest hole in professional golf

On the Korn Ferry Tour, they play the longest par 5 in professional golf when they go each year to TPC Colorado. At the TPC Colorado Championship, they have a par 5 that measures 773 yards long. Now, the course is at altitude, meaning that 773 yards really isn't quite that long. Take 10 percent off the distance to get the true plays-like number. Still, that means the hole plays just a touch under 700 yards as a par 5.

However, that's not the longest hole in professional golf. The longest hole in professional golf is actually a par 6 played on the European Challenge Tour.

At the 2019 D+D Real Slovakian Challenge on the European Challenge Tour, Penati Golf Resort's 15th hole played at 783 yards, making it the longest golf hole in Europe.

The longest hole in PGA Tour history dates back to the 1991 Tucson Classic, with a 690-yard par 5 at The Gallery Golf Club.

All of these holes, though, pale in comparison to the longest golf hole in the world: the third hole on one of five courses at Gunsan Country Club in South Korea that is a par 7 measuring 1,097 yards from the tips.