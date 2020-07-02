Are PGA Tour players paid $100,000 if they withdraw from a tournament after a positive coronavirus test?

Six PGA Tour players have so far tested positive for coronavirus while at tournament site. The six players -- Nick Watney, Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy, Dylan Frittelli, Harris English and Chad Campbell -- all withdrew from the tournaments in which they were playing or preparing to play.

Each of them are set to receive considerable compensation from the PGA Tour for having to withdraw and go into self-quarantine for at least 10 days before returning to competition.

Under the original PGA Tour rules around tournament operations during the pandemic and the restart of the 2019-2020 season, PGA Tour players who test positive for coronavirus while at tournament site are eligible to receive a $100,000 stipend for having to withdraw and go into self-quarantine. There's a caveat to receiving that money, however: The players have to have been following the PGA Tour's rules, regulations and safety protocols around COVID-19.

“We have developed a program, a stipend program, for players on our tours, if they were to test positive during the week or during competition, and to be able to be eligible for those protocols, we’ve just reconfirmed for our players, you must follow our protocols in order to qualify for the stipend,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan ahead of the Travelers Championship.

The compensation is designed to make up for lost playing opportunities.

However, in an update to the plan announced on July 1, PGA Tour players will now receive $75,000 for a positive test on site or at home.

PGA Tour Champions players will be paid $20,000 for a positive test at home or on site, while Korn Ferry Tour players will get $10,000 for positive tests.

Players appear to be ineligible for compensation if they withdraw from a tournament out of an abundance of caution. Two caddies -- Graeme McDowell for Ken Comboy and Brooks Koepka for Ricky Elliott -- have tested positive for coronavirus, and their players withdrew from those tournaments as a cautionary step. The caddies earn up to $5,000 in a stipend.

Brooks Koepka's brother, Chase, withdrew from the Travelers Championship after spending significant time around Ricky and his brother at the same tournament where Elliott tested positive.

Webb Simpson withdrew from the same event when he learned a family member tested positive for COVID-19.