2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS Sports

The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic marks the fourth event in the return of the PGA Tour after a three-month hiatus, with the Tour moving to Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at one of the many Donald Ross courses on the PGA Tour schedule.

Nate Lashley is defending champion, as a world-class field including Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, who all seek to win in the PGA Tour's return.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 3-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel has early round coverage from 1-3 p.m., but CBS picks up at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic TV times and schedule.

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern