After PGA Tour policy change, Cameron Champ added to 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

Cameron Champ will be the 157th player in the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic field, added on Wednesday night after a change in PGA Tour policy concerning coronavirus testing.

Champ withdrew from last week's Travelers Championship when he tested positive for coronavirus. The two-time PGA Tour winner was asymptomatic and went into self-isolation. However, by the time the weekend had ended, Champ had received three negative tests, spaced out by at least 24 hours per test.

Under the PGA Tour's initial policy around a positive test, a player had to remain away from the PGA Tour for at least 10 days and needed multiple negative tests. In an effort to adjust their policies to the realities of testing, the Tour has decided a player with multiple negative tests at least 24 hours apart and who remains asymptomatic will be allowed to compete.

Therefore, Champ has been added to the field and has a 2:10 p.m. Eastern tee time on Thursday off the 10th tee, playing by himself. Champ will be subject to testing on-site upon arrival and must have that test be negative to be given the green light to compete.

"I am extremely grateful for the tireless efforts and conversations between the Tour, my team and all of the experts who were consulted in order to deliver this best possible outcome," said Champ.

"It is a great example of everyone being committed to working together to adapt and evolve in this constantly changing environment. I would especially like to thank my fellow players for their support and cannot wait to tee it up with them in Detroit tomorrow!"