Dylan Frittelli tests positive for coronavirus, withdraws from 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Dylan Frittelli has tested positive for coronavirus and has withdrawn from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Frittelli was tested before he boarded the PGA Tour's chartered jet from the Travelers Championship in Hartford to Detroit, home of the second-year PGA Tour event. He tested positive and was not included on the flight. By regulation, he must withdraw from the next PGA Tour event, self-isolate for 10-14 days and cannot play again until he has two negative coronavirus tests.

The South African, who won the 2019 John Deere Classic, said his Whoop fitness strap told him of an elevated respiratory indicator, suggesting he could be positive for COVID-19.

“I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test today,” said Frittelli in a release from the Tour.

“I’m thankful for the Whoop strap notification of a minor increase [0.3] in my respiratory rate overnight. However, I’m most thankful for the Tour’s assistance, procedures and protocols, which I will continue to follow during my self-isolation, so as to keep everyone safe. I look forward to getting back on Tour once it’s safe to do so.”

Frittelli is the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for coronavirus since the PGA Tour returned to action on June 11. Nick Watney tested positive after Round 1 of last week’s RBC Heritage. Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy tested positive this week at the Travelers Championship. Champ has since tested negative multiple times.