2020 Utah Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Utah Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kyle Jones, who picked up a huge win in a playoff at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.

Jones made a birdie on the 18th hole in the second hole of a sudden-death playoff, beating Paul Haley II for the victory.

The extra frames began as a three-man playoff, with Daniel Summerhays joining the trio on the first playoff hole after all three players finished regulation at 20-under 264.

Summerhays was competing in his final event as a professional golfer, deciding to end his career at the club where he grew up and frequents. He will be leaving the touring life to become a high-school teacher and golf coach.

Jones won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.

Utah Championship recap notes

Jones earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.

A total of 75 players made the cut on 5-under 137 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the TPC Colorado Championship.

2020 Utah Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details