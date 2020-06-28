2020 Utah Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Utah Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

06/28/2020 at 8:58 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Utah Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kyle Jones, who picked up a huge win in a playoff at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.

Jones made a birdie on the 18th hole in the second hole of a sudden-death playoff, beating Paul Haley II for the victory.

The extra frames began as a three-man playoff, with Daniel Summerhays joining the trio on the first playoff hole after all three players finished regulation at 20-under 264.

Summerhays was competing in his final event as a professional golfer, deciding to end his career at the club where he grew up and frequents. He will be leaving the touring life to become a high-school teacher and golf coach.

Jones won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.

Utah Championship recap notes

Jones earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.

A total of 75 players made the cut on 5-under 137 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the TPC Colorado Championship.

2020 Utah Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kyle Jones -20 64 65 67 68 264 $117,000
T2 Daniel Summerhays -20 69 65 68 62 264 $48,750
T2 Paul D. Haley -20 67 62 67 68 264 $48,750
4 Will Zalatoris -19 66 66 67 66 265 $29,250
T5 Martin Piller -18 66 65 71 64 266 $22,642
T5 Ollie Schniederjans -18 68 68 64 66 266 $22,642
T5 Dylan Wu -18 65 68 69 64 266 $22,642
T8 Brent Grant -17 68 67 68 64 267 $16,660
T8 Jimmy Stanger -17 68 64 68 67 267 $16,660
T8 Dawie van der Walt -17 68 66 63 70 267 $16,660
T8 Mark Blakefield -17 69 66 67 65 267 $16,660
T8 John Chin -17 68 68 65 66 267 $16,660
T13 Justin Hueber -16 70 66 65 67 268 $11,765
T13 Alex Prugh -16 66 69 68 65 268 $11,765
T13 Sang-Moon Bae -16 67 69 65 67 268 $11,765
T13 Joey Garber -16 69 65 65 69 268 $11,765
T13 Erik Barnes -16 68 64 67 69 268 $11,765
T18 Lee Hodges -15 70 65 66 68 269 $7,463
T18 Braden Thornberry -15 66 67 72 64 269 $7,463
T18 T.J. Vogel -15 64 68 65 72 269 $7,463
T18 Whee Kim -15 67 70 67 65 269 $7,463
T18 Jamie Arnold -15 66 67 68 68 269 $7,463
T18 Ryan Brehm -15 70 64 67 68 269 $7,463
T18 Vince India -15 68 68 67 66 269 $7,463
T18 Paul Peterson -15 69 68 66 66 269 $7,463
T18 Hayden Buckley -15 66 69 67 67 269 $7,463
T27 Steve Marino -14 66 69 70 65 270 $4,518
T27 Brandon Crick -14 68 67 64 71 270 $4,518
T27 Ryan Ruffels -14 64 70 63 73 270 $4,518
T27 Chad Ramey -14 66 68 68 68 270 $4,518
T27 Bobby Bai -14 66 68 67 69 270 $4,518
T27 Stuart MacDonald -14 68 66 66 70 270 $4,518
T27 Nick Hardy -14 65 70 67 68 270 $4,518
T27 Greyson Sigg -14 68 68 65 69 270 $4,518
T27 Chris Naegel -14 67 69 67 67 270 $4,518
T36 Josh Teater -13 64 66 70 71 271 $3,429
T36 Wade Binfield -13 69 67 66 69 271 $3,429
T36 Patrick Fishburn -13 68 68 65 70 271 $3,429
T36 Eric Cole -13 66 71 71 63 271 $3,429
T36 Chandler Blanchet -13 64 66 67 74 271 $3,429
T36 Harry Hall -13 63 69 68 71 271 $3,429
T36 Justin Lower -13 70 65 70 66 271 $3,429
T36 Stephan Jaeger -13 63 72 72 64 271 $3,429
T44 Shawn Stefani -12 69 67 69 67 272 $2,921
T44 Chip McDaniel -12 66 64 70 72 272 $2,921
T44 Matt Atkins -12 67 70 67 68 272 $2,921
T44 Taylor Pendrith -12 69 65 68 70 272 $2,921
T44 Joshua Creel -12 68 68 65 71 272 $2,921
T44 John Oda -12 69 67 70 66 272 $2,921
T44 Callum Tarren -12 70 66 70 66 272 $2,921
T44 Lorens Chan -12 66 70 69 67 272 $2,921
T52 Kyle Reifers -11 67 70 66 70 273 $2,704
T52 Roberto Diaz -11 67 67 69 70 273 $2,704
T52 John VanDerLaan -11 71 66 69 67 273 $2,704
T52 Steven Alker -11 66 70 70 67 273 $2,704
T52 Kevin Dougherty -11 70 66 69 68 273 $2,704
T52 Mark Hensby -11 69 67 70 67 273 $2,704
T52 Daniel McCarthy -11 67 69 67 70 273 $2,704
T52 Tyson Alexander -11 68 68 71 66 273 $2,704
T52 Davis Riley -11 69 68 67 69 273 $2,704
T52 Tommy Gainey -11 68 66 66 73 273 $2,704
T52 Stephen Franken -11 70 67 68 68 273 $2,704
T63 Andres Gonzales -10 68 66 70 70 274 $2,607
T63 Doug Ghim -10 65 71 70 68 274 $2,607
T63 Brett Stegmaier -10 69 67 71 67 274 $2,607
T63 Taylor Dickson -10 71 66 69 68 274 $2,607
T67 Rick Lamb -9 66 69 71 69 275 $2,568
T67 Mike Weir -9 68 68 68 71 275 $2,568
T69 Brandon Harkins -8 66 68 70 72 276 $2,542
T69 Zach Wright -8 66 68 71 71 276 $2,542
71 Brett Drewitt -7 66 68 74 69 277 $2,522
T72 Ryan McCormick -6 69 68 69 72 278 $2,503
T72 Drew Weaver -6 70 66 73 69 278 $2,503
74 J.T. Griffin -4 71 65 72 72 280 $2,483
75 Brad Hopfinger -2 73 64 71 74 282 $2,470

