2020 Travelers Championship Sunday: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel and CBS TV, stream on CBS

The 2020 Travelers Championship final round is being played on Sunday, with 68 players looking to finish the third tournament of the PGA Tour restart, as Brendon Todd looks for a third win this season.

The fourth round of the 2020 Travelers Championship is set to begin from TPC River Highlands at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday in the United States.

Golf Channel will broadcast the start of the coverage from 1 p.m. Eastern time, running until 3 p.m. A total of 68 players are competing together, all going off the first tee in twosomes.

The final pairing will go off at 2:05 p.m., with Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson playing together.

At 3 p.m., PGA Tour fans can stream the coverage online through CBS Sports and CBSSports.com, in addition to watching on CBS TV.

PGA Tour fans can also stream coverage on PGA Tour Live, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. They will show featured groups in the morning from 8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. and featured holes throughout the TV coverage window of 1-6 p.m.