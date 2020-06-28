2020 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who picked up his first PGA Tour win of the season at TPC River Highlands near Hartford, Conn.

Johnson capped off an exciting final-round 67 to post 19-under 261, holding on for a one-shot win over previous tournament champion Kevin Streelman. This is Johnson's 21st-career PGA Tour win.

Brendon Todd, who was seeking his third win this season, shot 75 in the final round to drop into a tie for 11th place.

Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes finished in a tie for third place, two shots behind Johnson. Gordon was looking to lock up PGA Tour Special Temporary Membership based on his finish.

Johnson won the $1,332,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Travelers Championship recap notes

Johnson earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He had just falled out of the top five in the world for the first time since 2016.

A total of 68 players made the cut on 4-under 136, with every player finishing the tournament.

Kevin Na made a birdie on the 72nd hole, coming out of a rain delay, to lock up solo fifth place.

The PGA Tour moves to Detroit next week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

2020 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

