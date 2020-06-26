What is the PGA Tour record for the most consecutive rounds of par or better?

Tiger Woods owns a lot of impressive PGA Tour records, many of which will seemingly never be broken, particularly with the increased depth of talent in pro golf.

While Woods' consecutive cuts made streak made be his greatest PGA Tour record, his second-greatest PGA Tour record is likely his streak of most consecutive rounds of par or better.

In a 13 tournament stretch that ran from the third round of the 2000 GTE Byron Nelson Classic through the first round of the 2001 Phoenix Open, Tiger Woods played 52 consecutive rounds at par or better. Fifty-two! That's outrageous. As you might imagine, he did awfully well in that run, winning six times in those 13 tournaments.

The second-longest streak of consecutive rounds of par or better belongs to Fred Funk, who had a 38-round stretch that ended in 2002.

Stringing together 30 or more consecutive rounds of par or better is incredibly difficult to do. There are only 12 such streaks in PGA Tour history, with records going back to 1983.

There are only two players who have strung together multiple streaks of 27 such rounds or better: Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Most consecutive rounds of par or better on the PGA Tour

Records date back to 1983