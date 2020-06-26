What are the track pants Viktor Hovland is wearing at the 2020 Travelers Championship?

Viktor Hovland was looking to make a Friday charge at the 2020 Travelers Championship, following up an opening-round 63 that left him just three shots off the lead.

With all eyes on the Norwegian golfer, Hovland decided to wear what appeared to be a pair of track suit pants for the second round at TPC River Highlands.

Hovland was seen wearing pants with a pair of stripes up and down both sides of his pants, making people think he was wearing rain gear or some kind of casual pant that we don't usually see on Tour. However, Viktor Hovland's pants aren't anything particularly fancy. They're made by a fashion house called J. Lindeberg, which sponsors Hovland.

The pants are the Luca Schoeller 3xDry, which are sewn in a way that the golfer is kept dry with moisture-wicking materials and a surface that repels dirt. The Luca pant has an elastic waistband with an inner tie cord and a JL side stripe along the outseam.

In addition to the navy blue color Hovland was wearing, there's a bolder, lighter blue color with a white stripe and a black model with a white stripe.

The pants aren't cheap; they're $195 per pair.