Tiger Woods 2020 schedule: When will he play next?

Tiger Woods' 2020 schedule had taken shape after coming back to competitive golf in 2018 and winning the Masters and Zozo Championship in 2019. But with the PGA Tour coming back after a three-month break, the schedules now have changed. So, what tournaments will Tiger Woods play in 2020?

Tiger Woods' 2020 schedule is also dependent upon his health and stamina, as well barring some kind of unforeseen setback.

Starting 2020, Tiger Woods committed to starts at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, and the 2020 Genesis Invitational, formerly the Northern Trust Open, at Riviera Country Club. Woods' tournament-running company, TGR Live, now runs the old Los Angeles Open.

Woods has said his schedule will be built around training and preparing for the four major championships, and now with three majors on the docket this year, that seems to still be the case.

Woods chose not to play in the WGC-Mexico Championship, The Honda Classic, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he has won eight times in his career, and The Players.

Woods should come back at the Memorial Tournament in mid-July, then play in the PGA Championship in early August before competing in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

He should then be on the 2020 Ryder Cup team if it's played, compete in the US Open, defend his title at the Zozo Championship and round out his year with the Masters in November and the Hero World Challenge in December.

Woods won the Masters, and he's exempt into the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship by virtue of his past wins, including an exemption through the 2023 U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods expected 2020 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments