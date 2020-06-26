2020 Travelers Championship Saturday: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel and CBS TV, stream on CBS

The 2020 Travelers Championship third round is being moved up by expected weather and its finish will happen earlier in the day, forcing the weekend field to go off the first and 10th tees in threesomes.

The third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship is set to begin from TPC River Highlands at 7:15 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday in the United States.

Golf Channel will broadcast the start of the coverage from 8:50 a.m. Eastern time, running until 10:50 a.m. A total of 68 players are competing together.

The final threesome will go off at 9:15 a.m., with Phil Mickelson, Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes playing together.

At 10:50 a.m. and going until 3 p.m., PGA Tour fans can stream the coverage online through CBS Sports and CBSSports.com. If the field is able to play through without interruption, the players will complete the third round in this window.

However, if there is golf left to be played, that will be showed live (as available) during CBS' PGA Tour TV coverage at 3 p.m. Eastern. If everything is done by then, CBS will show taped footage of the live action streamed earlier.