2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler. Tiger Woods is not entered into the event.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the fourth event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The tournament is being played on its originally scheduled date. Initially, it would have been played on Memorial Day weekend.

Nate Lashley is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to pick back up from a year ago, when he won the inaugural event.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Lucas Bjerregaard

Zac Blair

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Sebastian Cappelen

Roberto Castro

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matt Every

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Fabián Gómez

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

David Hearn

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Matt Jones

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Peter Kuest

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Grayson Murray

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

James Nicholas

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Rob Oppenheim

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Shawn Stefani

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Steve Stricker

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Sahith Theegala

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Kristoffer Ventura

Johnson Wagner

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Tim Wilkinson

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic field