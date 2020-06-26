2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler. Tiger Woods is not entered into the event.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the fourth event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The tournament is being played on its originally scheduled date. Initially, it would have been played on Memorial Day weekend.
Nate Lashley is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to pick back up from a year ago, when he won the inaugural event.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Zac Blair
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Roberto Castro
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fabián Gómez
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- David Hearn
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Matt Jones
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Peter Kuest
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Grayson Murray
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- James Nicholas
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Rob Oppenheim
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Shawn Stefani
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Steve Stricker
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Sahith Theegala
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Johnson Wagner
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Xinjun Zhang
