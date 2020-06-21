Why does Sei Young Kim wear red pants on Sundays? She explains in her own words

Sei Young Kim is one of the best golfers in the world, and she's routinely in contention to win on the LPGA Tour and, when she's playing there, the Korean LPGA Tour.

On Sundays, Sei Young Kim wears red pants. She always does, and she's done it for a long time. In recent interview with Korea JoongAng Daily, Kim explained the genesis of wearing the red pants on the last day of a tournament.

“I think it was about 16 years old when I picked up my first win,” Kim said.

“At the time, I really wanted to win and also wanted to create my own ritual. Tiger Woods has his trade mark of wearing a red shirt on the last day. I decided to do that too, so to change it up a little bit, I went with the pants. That’s how it started."

Similarly, Tiger Woods explained why he wears red on Sundays as dating back to his days in junior and collegiate golf.

“I've worn red ever since my college days basically, or junior golf days – big events on the last day,” Woods said. “I just stuck with it out of superstition, and it worked. I just happened to choose a school that actually was red, and we wore red on our final day of events. So it worked out.”

Like with Kim, Tiger racked up some wins wearing red, so he decided to keep on doing it.