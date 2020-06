Page 1 of 7

Webb Simpson and his wife, Dowd Simpson, have been married since January 2010, when they tied the knot in Charlotte, N.C., where the couple lives now with their five children: James, Willow Grace, Wyndham Rose and Mercy Dowd.

Dowd goes by her middle name, with her full maiden name being Taylor Dowd Keith. Webb Simpson goes by his middle name as well.

Dowd is actually an actor, with some credits in independent films and short-lived TV shows.

