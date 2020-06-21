Tyrrell Hatton’s girlfriend Emily Braisher: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Tyrrell Hatton is now a PGA Tour winner, taking the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational as a breakthrough title on his way into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Hatton's long-time girlfriend Emily Braisher has been with him for years, throughout his entire rise into a Ryder Cup player and top European name. Braisher grew up in Buckinghamshire, England, and she recently in the last few years from from Nottingham Trent University. She now travels the world with Hatton and writes a blog about it all called Wife on Tour, even though they're not yet married.

