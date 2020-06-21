Save 40% on Peter Millar’s Seaside Collection, Crown Collection and all women’s apparel through July 8!

Peter Millar is one of our favorite brands, and their high-quality apparel and gear lasts for a long time. And if you play your cards right, you can get Peter Millar apparel at some incredible prices.

You're in luck! This is one of those times of year.

Peter Millar is offering 40 PERCENT OFF on their Crown Collection and Seaside Collection, and they're offering 40 PERCENT OFF on all apparel for women through July 8. There's no coupon code needed for this offer.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with Peter Millar

The Seaside Collection obviously has a more coastal feel, with a mix of shorts, polo shirts, T-shirts, flip-flop, swim shorts and more. The Crown Collection features apparel and clothing of all kinds, adding in more sport shirts, jackets, sweaters, accessories and shoes.

Once on the website, go to Men, then look under Collections for Seaside or Crown.

The sale for the women's collection is all-inclusive, which is a tremendous sale.