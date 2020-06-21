LPGA’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship purse increases by $300,000

Organizers of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship on the LPGA Tour announced this week they're increasing the 2020 prize fund by $300,000, up to $2.3 million for the 54-hole event.

The increase makes the event the third highest non-major purse on the circuit, key in a unique season in which a dozen events have been cancelled or postponed.

“In partnership with Procter & Gamble, we are pleased to raise the tournament purse and continue our commitment to providing greater opportunities for women,” said Donna Morris, Walmart executive vice president and Chief People Officer.

“There is a significant gap between prize money in men’s and women’s golf,” said Arkansas product and two-time major winner Stacy Lewis. “With the support of partners like Walmart and P&G, we can continue to narrow the pay gap and showcase the importance of equality within the sport.”

The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship is scheduled for Aug. 28-30 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., after being rescheduled due the coronavirus epidemic.

The LPGA will resume its 2020 season on July 31, with the LPGA Drive On Championship, played at 2021 Solheim Cup host site Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The 54-hole event will have a $1 million purse for the 144-player field, cobbled together from sponsors of cancelled events who wanted to still offer prize money this season. The event will not have fans or a pro-am, but it will allow for a safe resumption of the season while affording the LPGA an opportunity to test its safety protocols before fans are allowed to attend the Marathon LPGA Classic, played the next week with some fan attendance in Sylvania, Ohio.