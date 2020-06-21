2020 The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 The King and Bear Challenge at World Golf Village final leaderboard is headed by winner Chris Kirk, who picked up his first win in five years at The King and Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla.

Kirk opened the final round four shots back of 54-hole leader Vince India, who appeared poised to challenge the Korn Ferry Tour's 72-hole scoring record. However, Kirk quickly made up the deficit as India faltered.

A final-round 67 got Kirk to a one-shot win over Justin Lower on 26-under 262. Joseph Bramlett made a final-hole albatross 2 to get into a tie for third with Will Zalatoris on 23-under total.

India slipped to a tie for sixth place after shooting 4-over 76 in the final round.

Kirk won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

The King and Bear Challenge at World Golf Village recap notes

Kirk earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour. Kirk already has PGA Tour status, and he was the first alternate into this week's RBC Heritage.

A total of 79 players made the cut on 6-under 138 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the Utah Championship.

2020 The King and Bear Challenge at World Golf Village final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details