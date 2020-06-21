2020 The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
06/21/2020 at 9:29 am
The 2020 The King and Bear Challenge at World Golf Village final leaderboard is headed by winner Chris Kirk, who picked up his first win in five years at The King and Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla.

Kirk opened the final round four shots back of 54-hole leader Vince India, who appeared poised to challenge the Korn Ferry Tour's 72-hole scoring record. However, Kirk quickly made up the deficit as India faltered.

A final-round 67 got Kirk to a one-shot win over Justin Lower on 26-under 262. Joseph Bramlett made a final-hole albatross 2 to get into a tie for third with Will Zalatoris on 23-under total.

India slipped to a tie for sixth place after shooting 4-over 76 in the final round.

Kirk won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

The King and Bear Challenge at World Golf Village recap notes

Kirk earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour. Kirk already has PGA Tour status, and he was the first alternate into this week's RBC Heritage.

A total of 79 players made the cut on 6-under 138 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the Utah Championship.

2020 The King and Bear Challenge at World Golf Village final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Chris Kirk -26 66 65 64 67 262 $108,000
2 Justin Lower -25 65 65 67 66 263 $54,000
T3 Joseph Bramlett -23 68 69 64 64 265 $31,500
T3 Will Zalatoris -23 65 66 66 68 265 $31,500
5 Wes Roach -22 68 63 67 68 266 $22,800
T6 Brandon Harkins -21 66 70 67 64 267 $16,136
T6 Ben Martin -21 68 64 68 67 267 $16,136
T6 Davis Riley -21 66 66 68 67 267 $16,136
T6 Nick Hardy -21 69 64 67 67 267 $16,136
T6 Ryan McCormick -21 65 67 68 67 267 $16,136
T6 Chad Ramey -21 66 68 65 68 267 $16,136
T6 Jared Wolfe -21 65 70 63 69 267 $16,136
T6 Vince India -21 63 66 62 76 267 $16,136
T14 Brett Coletta -20 63 66 70 69 268 $11,100
T14 Taylor Pendrith -20 65 68 66 69 268 $11,100
T16 Grant Hirschman -19 70 68 66 65 269 $9,000
T16 Paul Peterson -19 70 67 66 66 269 $9,000
T16 Daniel Miernicki -19 66 68 67 68 269 $9,000
T16 Greyson Sigg -19 71 64 66 68 269 $9,000
T16 Curtis Luck -19 68 65 67 69 269 $9,000
T21 Nicolas Echavarria -18 68 66 69 67 270 $5,951
T21 Joshua Creel -18 71 66 68 65 270 $5,951
T21 Drew Weaver -18 66 66 73 65 270 $5,951
T21 Mito Pereira -18 69 69 67 65 270 $5,951
T21 Scott Gutschewski -18 68 64 69 69 270 $5,951
T21 Scott Langley -18 66 68 65 71 270 $5,951
T21 Braden Thornberry -18 68 67 64 71 270 $5,951
T28 Brad Hopfinger -17 72 65 68 66 271 $4,358
T28 Taylor Dickson -17 67 70 65 69 271 $4,358
T28 Jason Millard -17 68 70 68 65 271 $4,358
T28 Dawie van der Walt -17 68 69 63 71 271 $4,358
T32 Ollie Schniederjans -16 69 69 65 69 272 $3,750
T32 Tom Whitney -16 65 70 70 67 272 $3,750
T32 Joey Garber -16 70 64 68 70 272 $3,750
T32 Peter Uihlein -16 68 66 67 71 272 $3,750
T32 Curtis Thompson -16 69 69 70 64 272 $3,750
T37 Erik Compton -15 68 69 67 69 273 $2,962
T37 Robert Streb -15 68 70 66 69 273 $2,962
T37 Zack Sucher -15 70 68 66 69 273 $2,962
T37 Callum Tarren -15 66 65 72 70 273 $2,962
T37 Hank Lebioda -15 70 67 66 70 273 $2,962
T37 Wade Binfield -15 72 65 66 70 273 $2,962
T37 Theo Humphrey -15 69 67 67 70 273 $2,962
T37 Xin-Jun Zhang -15 66 68 68 71 273 $2,962
T37 Zach Wright -15 65 71 66 71 273 $2,962
T37 Mickey DeMorat -15 66 64 71 72 273 $2,962
T37 Austin Smotherman -15 67 71 62 73 273 $2,962
T37 Dawson Armstrong -15 67 63 67 76 273 $2,962
T49 Brandon Crick -14 69 66 69 70 274 $2,586
T49 Bo Hoag -14 68 70 67 69 274 $2,586
T49 Kristoffer Ventura -14 72 65 71 66 274 $2,586
T49 Steve Marino -14 68 69 71 66 274 $2,586
T49 KK Limbhasut -14 67 71 70 66 274 $2,586
T54 Ben Kohles -13 67 71 66 71 275 $2,514
T54 Billy Kennerly -13 69 68 67 71 275 $2,514
T54 Chase Johnson -13 69 69 65 72 275 $2,514
T54 Tim Wilkinson -13 67 70 69 69 275 $2,514
T58 James Hahn -12 69 68 69 70 276 $2,466
T58 Ryan Ruffels -12 66 68 73 69 276 $2,466
T58 Chris Baker -12 67 70 72 67 276 $2,466
T58 Kevin Roy -12 70 68 71 67 276 $2,466
T62 Sean O'Hair -11 70 66 68 73 277 $2,418
T62 Jordan Niebrugge -11 71 65 69 72 277 $2,418
T62 Tyson Alexander -11 69 67 71 70 277 $2,418
T62 J.T. Griffin -11 68 69 71 69 277 $2,418
T66 Fabian Gomez -10 73 65 68 72 278 $2,364
T66 Vincent Whaley -10 70 67 70 71 278 $2,364
T66 Johnson Wagner -10 67 71 69 71 278 $2,364
T66 Jack Maguire -10 71 65 73 69 278 $2,364
T66 Blayne Barber -10 67 69 74 68 278 $2,364
T71 Kevin Dougherty -9 67 70 69 73 279 $2,316
T71 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -9 70 68 71 70 279 $2,316
T71 Anders Albertson -9 67 70 73 69 279 $2,316
T74 John Chin -8 66 69 74 71 280 $2,286
T74 Tag Ridings -8 71 67 72 70 280 $2,286
76 Paul Barjon -7 70 67 72 72 281 $2,268
77 Mike Miller -6 67 68 73 74 282 $2,256
78 Richy Werenski -5 68 69 69 77 283 $2,244
79 Trevor Cone -4 67 70 68 79 284 $2,232

