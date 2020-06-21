2020 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Webb Simpson, who picked up his second PGA Tour win of the season at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

With a bunched leaderboard playing late into Sunday evening, Simpson scored a back-nine 30 in the final round to earn a one-shot win over Abraham Ancer on 22-under 262, tying the tournament's scoring record.

Ancer finished alone in second, falling a shot shy after Simpson closed with 64.

Daniel Berger and Tyrrell Hatton, both looking for consecutive wins in as many PGA Tour starts, finished T-3 on 20-under total.

Simpson won the $1,278,000 winner's share of the $7,100,000 purse.

RBC Heritage recap notes

Simpson earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He jumps into the top five in the world, matching his career-high position.

A total of 75 players made the cut on 4-under 138, with every player finishing the tournament.

Four players finished tied for third, a shot out of the playoff, including Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Jason Kokrak.

The PGA Tour moves to Connecticut, near Hartford, next week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

2020 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

