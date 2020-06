2020 Kia Motors Korea Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Kia Motors Korea Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner So Yeon Ryu, who survived for a one-shot win in her national championship at Bears Best CheongNa in South Korea.

Ryu held on for a one-shot win over Hyo Joo Kim, finishing on 12-under 276 with a final round of even-par 72. Afterward, Ryu announced she would be donating her entire winner's check to COVID-19 relief work in her home country.

Sei Young Kim finished in a tie for fourth place.

Ryu won the ₩250,000,000 ($207,500) winner's share of the ₩1,000,000,000 ($830,000) purse.

2020 Kia Motors Korea Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

