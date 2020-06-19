Staysure Tour, the European senior tour, cancels 2020 season

The Staysure Tour, the European Tour's circuit for golfers over 50, has cancelled its 2020 season.

The decision was announced June 19 and made in consultation with tour members and the tour's medical advisors, knowing there is additional risk associated with COVID-19 and older people

With the 2020 season cancelled, the tour will extend all 2020 playing exemption categories to the 2021 season.

“This decision was not taken lightly but we feel it is the most responsible course of action following consultation with all of our stakeholders, and taking into account feedback from our players around the complexities of international travel at the current time," said Mark Aspland, Head of the Staysure Tour.

“While professional golf is slowly returning with the necessary safety protocols, we have to recognize the additional risk associated with the age demographic of the Staysure Tour membership, alongside the challenges of implementing the requisite health strategy across the multiple territories we play in."

The Staysure Tour and the R&A jointly put on the Senior British Open Championship, which is co-sanctioned major with the PGA Tour Champions. The tournament has been postponed and has not been yet outright cancelled for this year as a result of this announcement.