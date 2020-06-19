C.T. Pan’s wife is caddying for her husband and appears to be wearing a face shield at the RBC Heritage

If you've been watching the 2020 RBC Heritage, then you may have seen tournament defending champion C.T. Pan trying to retain his title at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island.

Pan is playing this week with his wife, Yingchun Lin, as his caddie, which they've done before several times in the past.

You may have also noticed that C.T. Pan's wife and caddie is wearing what appears to be a face shield, too. In several screenshots shared on Twitter on Friday afternoon during the second round, it became clear Yingchun Lin is wearing something with a long brim that could be interpreted as a face shield.

However, it doesn't appear this is personal protective equipment around COVID-19 but rather protection from the sun.

On closer inspection, Yingchun Lin seems to be wearing what amounts to a visor to keep the sun from hitting her face. In Getty Images photos of her, she is wearing sunglasses and sun sleeves, as well, when she fist bumps Pan's playing partners at the end of the second round.

Sun protection is very important, and the sun's ultraviolet rays aren't going anywhere, even with a pandemic.