A PGA Tour player has tested positive for COVID-19: Reports

A PGA Tour player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The first indication of a positive test came from Nathan Hubbard, who is CEO of a company called Rival, who claimed a player in the field this week tested positive.

Golf Digest's Brian Wacker confirmed the positive test with multiple sources.

Breaking: Multiple sources have confirmed a player on the PGA Tour has tested positive for COVID-19. — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) June 19, 2020

However, Wacker's report does not suggest the player is necessarily in the field this week.

The news comes after the PGA Tour said no one -- players, caddies or officials -- tested ahead of the tournament this week at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., had tested positive. A total of 360 tests were conducted, per the PGA Tour.

Of course, the news left fans searching for clues to figure out which player tested positive. Nick Watney withdrew after a first-round 74 at Harbour Town, and he's the only player to withdraw from the tournament, so he drew the most attention. Players, though, are asked to submit to tests before returning to the PGA Tour after being at home or skipping tournaments, so a player who isn't in action this week could be the positive case.

If a player in the field tested positive, they have to withdraw from the tournament immediately, self-quarantine for 10 days and have two negative coronavirus tests 24 hours apart before getting cleared to compete again.

However, rules under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) make it unlikely the PGA Tour would specifically identify any player who tests positive during the tournament.

While the PGA Tour said no player competing at Colonial or Harbour Town had tested positive, a player and three caddies connected to the Korn Ferry Tour tested positive before coming to tournament site last week in Jacksonville.