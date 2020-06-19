2020 Travelers Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Travelers Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The Travelers Championship field is headlined by the top five players in the world, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. Tiger Woods is not entered into the event.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the third event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The tournament is being played on its originally scheduled date. Initially, it would have been played after the US Open.

Chez Reavie is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to pick back up from a year ago, albeit against one of the best fields in tournament history.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $7.4 million purse, with 34 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Travelers Championship field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Lucas Bjerregaard

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Bud Cauley

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

Matt Every

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

J.J. Henry

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Peter Kuest

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Jamie Lovemark

Shane Lowry

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 Travelers Championship field