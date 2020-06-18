USGA announces exemption categories for 2020 US Amateur, 2020 US Women’s Amateur

After making the difficult decision to cancel qualifying for both of its biggest amateur championships, the USGA has announced the exemption categories for the 2020 US Amateur and 2020 US Women's Amateur.

The USGA previously announced qualifying events would be scrapped for their four biggest events, including the two amateur championships, with the fields for each fully based on exemption criteria the organization created.

The exemption criteria for both events relies on the World Amateur Golf Ranking or Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking, as well as finishes in recent USGA championships. For the Women's Am, the top 75 players in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking are exempt. For the US Amateur, the top 225 players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking as of June 24 are exempt.

The field size for both championships has been reduced. The US Amateur will have 264 players, down from 312, while the US Women’s Amateur, typically played with 156 golfers, will be limited to a field size of 132. If the field isn't filled by the July 8 deadline, the field will be filled based on the highest-ranked available players on the World Amateur Golf Ranking or Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking. Non-exempt players who want to be considered for unfilled spots or the alternate list must fill out a preliminary application.

“Making the decision to forgo qualifying for our championships this year was extremely difficult, but we’re glad to be able to continue the legacy of these competitions and provide the best amateur players in the world the opportunity to compete for a USGA title,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships.

“We aimed to create fields that most closely resemble those for a typical Amateur and Women’s Amateur, and are confident we will crown two worthy champions in August.”

All exempt players must file an entry, with the entry period ranging from June 26 to July 8 at 5 p.m. Eastern. Testing protocols and other safety measures will be announced when entries open.

“We are extremely grateful to state and local government officials in both Maryland and Oregon for their cooperation and partnership in working through logistics for these championships,” said Bodenhamer. “We are all facing new parameters brought on by current realities and will continue to partner with all parties as we navigate conducting these amateur championships under new guidelines.”

The 120th US Women’s Amateur will be played Aug. 3-9 at Woodmont Country Club, in Rockville, Md., and the 120th US Amateur will be held Aug. 10-16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, in Bandon, Ore.