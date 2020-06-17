2020 RBC Heritage TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS Sports

The 2020 RBC Heritage marks the second event in the return of the PGA Tour after a three-month hiatus, with the Tour moving to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The RBC Heritage TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Pete Dye-Jack Nicklaus collaborative design.

C.T. Pan is defending champion, as a world-class field including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, who all seek to win in the PGA Tour's return.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 3-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel has early round coverage from 1-3 p.m., but CBS picks up at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 RBC Heritage on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 RBC Heritage TV times and schedule.

2020 RBC Heritage TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern