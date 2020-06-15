REVIEW: Struggling with putting? Sacks Parente may have your answer

Putting is an art form, and an artist has to have the right tools to make a masterpiece. Sacks Parente golf believes they have the answer for most golfers, making high-MOI putters with as much weight as possible in and around the head to create an ultra-low balance point. Ryan Ballengee reviews the Sacks Parente Series 66 putter, explains how the build affects your putting stroke and why it might be great for a struggling putter.

