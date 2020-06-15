PGA Tour Champions announces revised 2020 schedule, resuming in July

With a schedule already delayed into late July, the PGA Tour Champions announced its revised 2020 schedule on April 29.

The 50-plus tour will resume on July 30, with the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

The next tournament on the original 2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule was the Dick's Sporting Goods Open from Aug. 14-16. That tournament, played in Endicott, N.Y., has been cancelled for 2020. The Bridgestone Senior Players, which was originally scheduled for July 9-12 in Akron, Ohio, will take that spot on the schedule instead.

The tour had previously announced the cancellation of the Rapiscan Systems Classic, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Insperity Invitational, Mastercard Japan Championship and American Family Insurance Championship.

The PGA of America canceled the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and the USGA canceled the US Senior Open. The Senior British Open Championship, conducted by the R&A and Staysure Tour, was postponed on April 14.

Two tournaments had previously been rescheduled, with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa moving to Sept. 4-6 from a Memorial Day slot and the Regions Tradition, one of five PGA Tour Champions majors, rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 in Birmingham, Ala.

2020 PGA Tour Champions revised schedule

As of April 29