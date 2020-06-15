How It’s Made: Tiger Woods memorabilia, authenticated by Upper Deck

In our new series How It's Made, we're digging into how things golf fans love and use on a daily basis are conceived and made. In our fourth episode, we're joined by Upper Deck President Jason Masherah, who tells us about the company's long-standing relationship with Tiger Woods. We talk about the market for Woods memorabilia, the interest process by which Upper Deck authenticates it and how Woods selects pieces to sign.

