2020 PGA Championship will be played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco without fans

The 2020 PGA Championship will be played in San Francisco at TPC Harding Park, but there won't be any fans in attendance.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco city health officials approved the PGA of America's plans to hold what will now be the first men's major of the year. However, no spectators will be allowed on the public golf course.

The PGA of America is reportedly set to announce the news on Tuesday.

Back in April, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that the organization had three unofficial plans to contest the championship this year. The ideal scenario was to play the championship at Harding Park with fans. The second-best scenario was to play at Harding Park without fans. The third scenario was to play the championship somewhere else, depending on jurisdiction restrictions. The worst-case scenario was to cancel the whole thing outright.

The PGA of America got Plan B, with the door opened to that in part by California governor Gavin Newsom, who said in May that he believed California had progressed to the point that outdoor sporting events could be held again starting in June -- albeit without fans.

The PGA Championship is now essentially slotted to be played in the August spot it had held for decades before moving to May in 2019.

The tournament will be the only major to count toward the US Ryder Cup points list, from which captain Steve Stricker will now get six of his 12 players instead of an originally intended eight. It will also be the only major on the revised 2019-2020 PGA Tour schedule, with one more tournament -- the Wyndham Championship -- before the FedEx Cup playoffs, which will culminate on Labor Day in Atlanta.