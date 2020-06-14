Gary Woodland’s wife Gabby Woodland: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 5

Gary Woodland is the 119th US Open champion, winning by three shots over Brooks Koepka at Pebble Beach Golf Links to claim his first major title at the age of 35. After winning at Pebble, Woodland Facetimed with his wife, Gabby Granado Woodland, who was asleep at their home in Florida.

Woodland is a regular contender on the PGA Tour, and he's playing great golf once again.

Gary and Gabby Woodland married in 2016, and they have a child together, a son named Jaxson whose fraternal twin sister died before she was to be born. Gabby is now pregnant with twin girls, which the couple is expecting in August 2019.

