Collin Morikawa’s girlfriend Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Collin Morikawa is now a PGA Tour winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2019 Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nev., for his first PGA Tour win in just his sixth professional start. He is in the playoff for the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Morikawa's long-time girlfriend Katherine Zhu has been by his side for years, and she was behind the 18th green with him at the Montreux Golf and Country Club. Zhu played her college golf at Pepperdine, not too far from Morikawa, and she has caddied for him in the past when he was an amateur.

See pictures of Collin Morikawa's girlfriend, Katherine Zhu.