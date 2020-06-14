2020 Korn Ferry Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Korn Ferry Tour

2020 Korn Ferry Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

06/14/2020 at 3:36 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Luke List, who picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour since 2012 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

List held on for a one-shot win in the return of the Korn Ferry Tour, holding off Joseph Bramlett and Shud Tuten with a 72-hole total of 12-under 268.

After the pair tied for second place, Kristoffer Ventura and Nicholas Lindheim finished in a tie for fourth place.

List won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Challenge recap notes

List earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. More importantly, he earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season.

A total of 65 players made the cut on 1-under 139 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

In a difficult final day, Lindheim shot 4-under 66 to take Round of the Day honors.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing The King and Bear Challenge at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla.

2020 Korn Ferry Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Luke List -12 66 70 65 67 268 $108,000
T2 Shad Tuten -11 71 64 67 67 269 $45,000
T2 Joseph Bramlett -11 69 68 64 68 269 $45,000
T4 Kristoffer Ventura -10 66 68 69 67 270 $24,900
T4 Nicholas Lindheim -10 70 67 67 66 270 $24,900
T6 Lee Hodges -9 69 65 67 70 271 $19,950
T6 Will Zalatoris -9 67 68 65 71 271 $19,950
8 Theo Humphrey -8 67 68 67 70 272 $17,700
9 Nick Hardy -7 67 68 68 70 273 $16,500
T10 KK Limbhasut -6 67 68 71 68 274 $13,748
T10 Mike Miller -6 69 68 67 70 274 $13,748
T10 Vince India -6 69 70 65 70 274 $13,748
T10 Brandon Crick -6 69 66 68 71 274 $13,748
T14 Sam Saunders -5 68 69 70 68 275 $9,311
T14 Max McGreevy -5 72 64 71 68 275 $9,311
T14 Ben Kohles -5 68 66 73 68 275 $9,311
T14 Ryan McCormick -5 72 65 69 69 275 $9,311
T14 Paul Barjon -5 64 70 70 71 275 $9,311
T14 Austin Smotherman -5 71 67 67 70 275 $9,311
T14 Dawie van der Walt -5 67 69 67 72 275 $9,311
T14 Chase Wright -5 66 69 66 74 275 $9,311
22 Justin Lower -4 68 68 71 69 276 $6,810
T23 Callum Tarren -3 68 70 69 70 277 $4,898
T23 Brad Hopfinger -3 69 68 70 70 277 $4,898
T23 Grant Hirschman -3 70 69 68 70 277 $4,898
T23 Scott Langley -3 66 68 73 70 277 $4,898
T23 Tommy Gainey -3 71 67 68 71 277 $4,898
T23 Andres Gonzales -3 70 65 70 72 277 $4,898
T23 Jimmy Stanger -3 67 70 69 71 277 $4,898
T23 Brandon Harkins -3 70 67 72 68 277 $4,898
T23 Jonathan Randolph -3 73 66 69 69 277 $4,898
T23 Chad Ramey -3 69 69 71 68 277 $4,898
T33 Taylor Moore -2 66 69 71 72 278 $3,570
T33 Camilo Villegas -2 67 70 70 71 278 $3,570
T33 Stephan Jaeger -2 68 68 70 72 278 $3,570
T33 Chris Baker -2 69 69 70 70 278 $3,570
T33 Zach Cabra -2 72 66 67 73 278 $3,570
T33 Brian Campbell -2 71 67 71 69 278 $3,570
T39 Mickey DeMorat -1 67 70 70 72 279 $3,030
T39 James Nicholas -1 70 67 71 71 279 $3,030
T39 Tom Whitney -1 68 68 72 71 279 $3,030
T39 Nelson Lauta Ledesma -1 69 68 71 71 279 $3,030
T39 Augusto Nunez -1 68 69 67 75 279 $3,030
T44 Rob Oppenheim E 69 70 72 69 280 $2,820
T44 Andy Pope E 72 67 72 69 280 $2,820
T46 Jamie Arnold 1 72 63 72 74 281 $2,655
T46 Greyson Sigg 1 67 70 70 74 281 $2,655
T46 Stephen Franken 1 69 70 68 74 281 $2,655
T46 Bobby Bai 1 74 65 68 74 281 $2,655
T46 Roberto Diaz 1 67 69 70 75 281 $2,655
T46 Chase Seiffert 1 71 68 71 71 281 $2,655
T52 Anders Albertson 2 72 67 69 74 282 $2,538
T52 Matt Atkins 2 69 68 72 73 282 $2,538
T52 Wade Binfield 2 69 69 71 73 282 $2,538
T52 Drew Weaver 2 68 71 70 73 282 $2,538
T56 Hank Lebioda 3 68 69 73 73 283 $2,496
T56 Vincent Whaley 3 72 65 74 72 283 $2,496
T56 Tim Wilkinson 3 66 71 75 71 283 $2,496
59 Robert Streb 5 68 69 75 73 285 $2,472
60 Erik Compton 7 66 71 70 80 287 $2,460
61 Martin Piller 8 71 67 73 77 288 $2,448
T62 Jason Millard 9 68 71 70 80 289 $2,430
T62 Jonathan Hodge 9 69 69 72 79 289 $2,430
64 Zack Sucher 10 68 71 74 77 290 $2,412
65 Steve Lewton 12 70 69 72 81 292 $2,400

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.