2020 Korn Ferry Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Luke List, who picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour since 2012 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

List held on for a one-shot win in the return of the Korn Ferry Tour, holding off Joseph Bramlett and Shud Tuten with a 72-hole total of 12-under 268.

After the pair tied for second place, Kristoffer Ventura and Nicholas Lindheim finished in a tie for fourth place.

List won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Challenge recap notes

List earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. More importantly, he earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season.

A total of 65 players made the cut on 1-under 139 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

In a difficult final day, Lindheim shot 4-under 66 to take Round of the Day honors.

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing The King and Bear Challenge at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla.

2020 Korn Ferry Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

