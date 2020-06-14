2020 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
PGA Tour

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

06/14/2020 at 8:19 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Berger, who won his first PGA Tour title in three years with a playoff victory at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

With a par 4 on the first playoff hole against Collin Morikawa, who missed a heartbreaking par putt, Berger won for the first time since taking the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Both players finished regulation on 15-uner 265, going to a playoff in the first PGA Tour event since a three-month layoff.

Berger won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes

Berger earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He jumps big time in the rankings after the long layoff.

A total of 67 players made the cut on 2-under 138, with every player finishing the tournament.

Four players finished tied for third, a shot out of the playoff, including Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Jason Kokrak.

The PGA Tour moves to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, next week for the RBC Heritage, which was rescheduled from April.

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Daniel Berger -15 65 67 67 66 265 $1,350,000
2 Collin Morikawa -15 64 67 67 67 265 $817,500
T3 Bryson DeChambeau -14 65 65 70 66 266 $366,094
T3 Justin Rose -14 63 69 68 66 266 $366,094
T3 Jason Kokrak -14 67 70 65 64 266 $366,094
T3 Xander Schauffele -14 65 66 66 69 266 $366,094
T7 Patrick Reed -13 68 69 63 67 267 $243,750
T7 Bubba Watson -13 68 66 68 65 267 $243,750
9 Gary Woodland -12 65 67 66 70 268 $219,375
T10 Sungjae Im -11 66 69 67 67 269 $181,875
T10 J.T. Poston -11 68 66 67 68 269 $181,875
T10 Jordan Spieth -11 65 65 68 71 269 $181,875
T10 Justin Thomas -11 64 68 66 71 269 $181,875
T14 Cameron Champ -10 66 71 65 68 270 $129,375
T14 Abraham Ancer -10 64 70 66 70 270 $129,375
T14 Rory Sabbatini -10 68 68 69 65 270 $129,375
T14 Patrick Rodgers -10 67 68 70 65 270 $129,375
T14 Peter Uihlein -10 69 65 69 67 270 $129,375
T19 Branden Grace -9 66 66 66 73 271 $95,625
T19 Joel Dahmen -9 68 65 70 68 271 $95,625
T19 Corey Conners -9 66 67 67 71 271 $95,625
T19 Harold Varner III -9 63 66 70 72 271 $95,625
T23 Brian Harman -8 65 69 70 68 272 $65,250
T23 Lucas Glover -8 67 70 69 66 272 $65,250
T23 Viktor Hovland -8 70 68 68 66 272 $65,250
T23 Chesson Hadley -8 70 68 64 70 272 $65,250
T23 Tony Finau -8 68 69 67 68 272 $65,250
T23 Rafael Cabrera Bello -8 68 67 69 68 272 $65,250
T29 Ian Poulter -7 66 70 67 70 273 $51,375
T29 Bud Cauley -7 71 67 67 68 273 $51,375
T29 Kevin Kisner -7 67 69 68 69 273 $51,375
T32 Matthew Fitzpatrick -6 68 69 68 69 274 $41,875
T32 Joaquin Niemann -6 72 65 72 65 274 $41,875
T32 Brooks Koepka -6 68 68 69 69 274 $41,875
T32 Rory McIlroy -6 68 63 69 74 274 $41,875
T32 Keegan Bradley -6 69 69 67 69 274 $41,875
T32 Maverick McNealy -6 69 69 66 70 274 $41,875
T38 Harry Higgs -5 70 65 71 69 275 $32,625
T38 Billy Horschel -5 68 68 70 69 275 $32,625
T38 Tyler Duncan -5 65 70 70 70 275 $32,625
T38 Matt Jones -5 66 70 69 70 275 $32,625
T38 Bronson Burgoon -5 68 70 70 67 275 $32,625
T43 Brian Stuard -4 68 70 74 64 276 $24,425
T43 Adam Hadwin -4 65 71 68 72 276 $24,425
T43 Talor Gooch -4 68 70 69 69 276 $24,425
T43 Zach Johnson -4 72 66 69 69 276 $24,425
T43 Mark Hubbard -4 67 68 67 74 276 $24,425
T43 Adam Schenk -4 66 72 72 66 276 $24,425
T49 Pat Perez -3 69 69 70 69 277 $18,885
T49 Charles Howell III -3 70 67 66 74 277 $18,885
T49 Andrew Landry -3 68 70 69 70 277 $18,885
T49 Jim Furyk -3 67 69 67 74 277 $18,885
T49 Matthew NeSmith -3 70 67 70 70 277 $18,885
54 Matthew Wolff -2 67 69 71 71 278 $17,775
T55 Louis Oosthuizen -1 69 69 69 72 279 $17,475
T55 Scottie Scheffler -1 68 69 69 73 279 $17,475
T55 Zac Blair -1 71 65 75 68 279 $17,475
T58 Doc Redman E 67 70 73 70 280 $17,100
T58 Richy Werenski E 72 66 70 72 280 $17,100
T60 Jhonattan Vegas 1 64 74 73 70 281 $16,650
T60 Alexander Noren 1 67 71 67 76 281 $16,650
T60 Byeong-Hun An 1 67 71 69 74 281 $16,650
T60 Chris Kirk 1 68 70 68 75 281 $16,650
T64 Keith Mitchell 2 67 71 71 73 282 $16,200
T64 Scott Piercy 2 67 71 73 71 282 $16,200
66 Denny McCarthy 3 70 68 73 72 283 $15,975
67 Jason Dufner 5 68 69 70 78 285 $15,825

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.