When is the last time Jordan Spieth won a PGA Tour tournament?

Jordan Spieth has 11 PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory like Phil Mickelson, or maybe even Tiger Woods, because of how frequently he won at a young age.

Now, though, Spieth is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a PGA Tour -- or major championship -- win continues.

The last time Jordan Spieth won a PGA Tour event was the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Spieth overcame a poor start in the final round on July 23, overcoming a charging Matt Kuchar to pick up the third leg of the career Grand Slam. The win was Spieth's third in calendar 2017, and he hasn't won since.

Of course, Spieth's last win is also his last major championship victory.

That doesn't mean Spieth hasn't been on the cusp of ending the winless streak several times. He has three top-10 finishes in the majors since his last win.

Spieth has put himself in position to win other PGA Tour events, too, but he has struggled mightily in third rounds on the PGA Tour. Spieth is ranked 158th on the PGA Tour in 2019-2020 in third-round scoring average, and he was worse the prior season. If he can fix his play on the weekends, Spieth will be a winner again soon.