2020 The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The King and Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla.

The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village field is headlined by the top names on the Korn Ferry Tour, as well several notable PGA Tour players, including Robert Allenby, James Hahn and Chris Kirk.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the second event on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The tournament is part of a combined 2020-2021 Korn Ferry Tour season, with the top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour points list at the end of the combined season earning PGA Tour cards.

This is a temporary event, created by the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour to create a two-week start to the season near the home of the PGA Tour in Ponte Vedra Beach.

We do not yet have the eight Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $600,000 purse, the minimum on the Korn Ferry Tour.

