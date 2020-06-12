2020 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings

The 2020 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the top five players in the world, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. Though the rumor mill had him playing, Tiger Woods is not entered into the event.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the second event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The tournament is typically played the week after the Masters, and it was originally cancelled in the initial days after the schedule was paused. However, the tournament was brought back to a June date.
C.T. Pan is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to pick back up from a year ago, albeit against one of the best fields in tournament history.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. This is considered an invitational event. The field would have originally been set to be 120 players, but with this being the second event back on the schedule, the tournament opened up to more players.
The field will be playing for a $7.1 million purse, with 39 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 RBC Heritage field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Bud Cauley
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Glen Day
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Ernie Els
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Bernhard Langer
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Andy Ogletree
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Victor Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ted Potter Jr.
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Spencer Ralston
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
Top 50 players in 2020 RBC Heritage field
- 18. Gary Woodland
- 19. Louis Oosthuizen
- 20. Shane Lowry
- 21. Tyrrell Hatton
- 22. Hideki Matsuyama
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 25. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 27. Rickie Fowler
- 29. Abraham Ancer
- 30. Kevin Na
- 33. Danny Willett
- 34. Billy Horschel
- 35. Cameron Smith
- 36. Kevin Kisner
- 37. Chez Reavie
- 38. Sergio Garcia
- 39. Jazz Janewattananond
- 40. Victor Perez
- 42. Erik van Rooyen
- 43. Matt Wallace
- 44. Collin Morikawa
- 45. Scottie Scheffler
- 46. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 47. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 48. Brandt Snedeker
- 49. Graeme McDowell
- 50. Byeong Hun An