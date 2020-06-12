2020 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings

The 2020 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the top five players in the world, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. Though the rumor mill had him playing, Tiger Woods is not entered into the event.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the second event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The tournament is typically played the week after the Masters, and it was originally cancelled in the initial days after the schedule was paused. However, the tournament was brought back to a June date.

C.T. Pan is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to pick back up from a year ago, albeit against one of the best fields in tournament history.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. This is considered an invitational event. The field would have originally been set to be 120 players, but with this being the second event back on the schedule, the tournament opened up to more players.

The field will be playing for a $7.1 million purse, with 39 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 RBC Heritage field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Bud Cauley

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Glen Day

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Ernie Els

Harris English

Matt Every

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Bernhard Langer

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Victor Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ted Potter Jr.

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Spencer Ralston

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

