What's the logo on the back of Kevin Na's WAAC shirts?

Kevin Na has made a name for himself in golf by walking in putts, from pretty much anywhere.

Na's walk-ins got the attention of Tiger Woods at the 2019 Players Championship, and it only seems to have spurred fans and announcers to expect the Vegas native to make it a part of his repertoire. Now, Na is leaning all the way in on walking in putts.

If you're watching Na in the PGA Tour's return in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, you may have noticed a new logo on the back of Kevin Na's WAAC shirts.

The logo, which is hard to tell on a black shirt, is a silhouette of Na waiting to grab his ball from the hole before it actually rolls into the hole, Na has been known to reach for his ball on shorter putts as the ball is just about to disappear into the cup, so he apparently decided that would be the best image for his personal logo.

Walking in putts isn't a new thing for Na, he's been doing it dating back to his junior golf days.

"When I hit a good putt and it starts on line, half way there, and I'm reaching for it. And, you know, as good as the greens are on Tour, it's pretty predictable what the ball is going to do the last few feet," Na told the PGA Tour. "It's great for birdie putts. Even on par putts, it gets you pumped up for the next hole."

It makes sense that Na went with this for his personal logo. After all, it's what he's known for in the minds of many golf fans. However, it's hard to make out the logo on a black shirt, so he may have to find a way to make it more recognizable on all of his WAAC (Win at All Cost) clothes.