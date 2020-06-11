Here’s what Ohio fans will be required to do to attend the 2020 Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour and tournament organizers will allow 8,000 fans inside the gates at Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2020 Memorial Tournament, allowing around 20 percent of typical capacity.

The 8,000 fans who are allowed at once -- and weekly badges are already sold out -- will be required to walk from their parking areas to the gate and wear masks in potential 90-degree heat, and that's just one condition of being able to attend.

"Together with the PGA Tour, who we have worked with jointly with throughout this process, we are looking forward to partnering with state, county and city leadership along with the Memorial COVID-19 Task Force, to offer the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide as an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented and approved and accepted protocols in place," said tournament director Dan Sullivan in a statement.

The Memorial Tournament organizers announced June 10 that fans will be subject to a temperature check upon entry, and if their temperature is above 100.4 degrees, they will not be admitted. Fans will also have to answer a health questionnaire prepared by the Centers for Disease Control.

Once inside the gates, fans will find a different experience. There will not be bleacher seating of any kind, though some of those spaces will be replaced with seating corrals, where fans will be allowed to congregate while respecting social distancing. Fans will also find one-way corridors on the course, trying to keep fans from moving in different directions and potentially running into each other.

For concessions, fans will not be able to pay with cash, only cards. Attendees are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer as well.

The Memorial Tournament will be played July 16-19.