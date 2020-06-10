Golf Deals: BOGO on Srixon golf balls; get 150% on club trade-ins!

We here at Golf News Net are always on the lookout for great golf deals that can save you money and help you enjoy the game more. We've got a pair for you today that are tremendous offers to give you more golf for your buck.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in affiliate programs, from which we may earn a commission for sales generated by this article.)

Buy 1 dozen, get 1 dozen of Srixon golf balls

This is one amazing deal from Srixon, just in time for Father's Day. It's as simple as it sounds: Buy 1 dozen Srixon golf balls, and you'll get a dozen for free! This offer is applicable on Srixon Z-Star, Z-Star XV, Q-Star Tour, Q-Star, Soft Feel and Soft Feel Lady golf balls.

There doesn't appear to be a limit on the number of dozens you can buy, so you could buy two years' worth of golf balls right now!

Get a 50% trade-in bonus when you buy 2020 clubs

If you've had your eye on getting some new golf clubs for this season, but you haven't quite been able to click the Purchase button, this offer from GlobalGolf may well be enough to get you there.

GlobalGolf will give you a 50% bump in your trade-in value for any clubs you trade in when you purchase 2020 clubs from TaylorMade, Callaway, Cobra or Ping. That means you'll get more money for your trade, and that should make that new driver, fairway wood, hybrid or set of irons