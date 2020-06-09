The Evian Championship canceled for 2020, will return to LPGA schedule in 2021

The LPGA announced June 9 that The Evian Championship, one of the five scheduled majors for this season, will be cancelled for 2020 but will return to the schedule in 2021.

Tournament organizers said ongoing travel and entry restrictions, as well required quarantines upon arrival into France, make it impossible to hold the tournament at Evian Resort Golf Club.

“I have been incredibly impressed by the entire team at The Evian Championship. They worked so hard to host this global event despite the obvious challenges,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

“They know that high-pursed, career-changing events like The Evian are more important than ever, especially in an LPGA year that has been drastically reduced due to COVID-19. I know this was a tough decision for everyone involved, but it’s one that we had to take given the restrictions we faced.

“It is disappointing to miss a major championship but Evian’s strong history of showcasing the best female golfers will continue once again when we return in 2021. We look forward to being back on the mountain in Evian next year and for a long time to come.”

The Evian was scheduled to be followed a two-week stretch in the United Kingdom, which could also impose similar self-quarantine restrictions for athletes for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open and the AIG Women's British Open, both of which are still scheduled to be played. With the gap created in the schedule by the departure of Evian from this year's docket, that could make possible a two-week quarantine in the United Kingdom to allow those two events to proceed.

The 2020 LPGA Tour schedule is set to resume on July 23 with the Marathon Classic, near Toledo, Ohio.