2020 Charles Schwab Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.
The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the top five players in the world, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.
This is set to be a 148-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The field is 144 players, and four past champions are competing to bring the total to 148. If those past champions withdraw, they will not be replaced in the field.
Kevin Na is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to pick back up from a year ago, albeit against the strongest field in tournament history.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. This is considered an invitational event. The field would have originally been set to be 120 players, but with this being the first event back on the schedule, the tournament opened up to more players.
The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Charles Schwab Challenge field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Scott Brown
- Olin Browne
- Bronson Burgoon
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Chad Campbell
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Keith Clearwater
- Corey Conners
- Franklin Corpening
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- David Frost
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- J.J. Henry
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Bernhard Langer
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lehman
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Adam Long
- Shane Lowry
- Scott McCarron
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andy Ogletree
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Victor Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Xinjun Zhang
