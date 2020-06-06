2020 Charles Schwab Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the top five players in the world, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

This is set to be a 148-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The field is 144 players, and four past champions are competing to bring the total to 148. If those past champions withdraw, they will not be replaced in the field.

Kevin Na is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to pick back up from a year ago, albeit against the strongest field in tournament history.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. This is considered an invitational event. The field would have originally been set to be 120 players, but with this being the first event back on the schedule, the tournament opened up to more players.

The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Scott Brown

Olin Browne

Bronson Burgoon

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Chad Campbell

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Keith Clearwater

Corey Conners

Franklin Corpening

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

David Frost

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

J.J. Henry

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Bernhard Langer

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lehman

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Scott McCarron

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Victor Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge field