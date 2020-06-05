Save 20% on TecTecTec laser rangefinders and GPS units!

With golf season in full swing, you might be realizing you need to get a new laser rangefinder or GPS unit to help you measure distances on the golf course.

Now might be a great time to buy a TecTecTec model.

Through June 21, the company is offering 20 percent off all laser rangefinders and GPS units. TecTecTec units were already priced competitively, offering many of the similar features you find on more expensive laser rangefinders and GPS units at a lower cost. Add on that 20 percent discount, and suddenly, you're getting an even better deal.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with TecTecTec. We may earn a commission from any sales generated by this content, but we have full editorial control.)

We're reviewed a variety of TecTecTec laser rangefinders and GPS units in the past, and they've been winners across the board.

The ULT-X laser rangefinder offers great accuracy, a clear display, quick sighting and distance calculations with slope. It's now $200, down from $250.

The ULT-G GPS watch has 38,000 pre-loaded courses, is water-resistant, and it lasts almost three rounds on a single charge! You'll get front, middle and back yardages to the green from any location, as well yardages to hazards, and it has a one-year warranty. It's now $95.99, down from $119.99!